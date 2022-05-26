Popular Sheffield city centre bar Trippets Lounge Bar set for 'stunning Mediterranean makeover'

Trippets Lounge Bar is set to host a two week exhibition by Maria Marinou, originally from Athens, and Cyprus-born Loukas Georgiou.

It will be the first art exhibition held at the region’s only dedicated live jazz venue since before the pandemic.

Maria Marinou (right) and Loukas Georgiou. Photo by Andy Muscroft

Debbie Shaw, co-owner of Trippets Lounge Bar, said: “It’s a privilege to be able to exhibit their stunning work. We’re big fans of art and Maria Marinou & Loukas Georgiou @Trippets Lounge Bar will be the way to re-introduce exhibitions at the venue.”

Maria Marinou spent five years at the Athens School of Fine Art before doing a masters at the University of Sheffield.

She was awarded a distinction from both institutions and, in 2019, was runner up in the People’s Choice Award at the Fronteer Art Exhibition.

Loukas Georgiou studied at the Cyprus Academy of Art and, more recently, did a masters at Kingston University London. He won the Fronteer Open Judges’ Choice Award in 2021.

Both artists are based in Sheffield. Maria had two successful solo exhibitions at Trippets prior to lockdown.

Maria said: “Loukas and me are good friends and we also share the same studio space. We regularly collaborate and get inspired from each other on a daily basis – having a shared exhibition is a natural progression for us. We do hope people enjoy it. ”