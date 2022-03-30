Popular markers' market returning to Sheffield Cathedral

Craft and Flea brings together the area’s best creatives, collectors and independents all under one roof.

Shoppers will be able to browse around more than 50 stalls selling illustrations, plants and floristry, candles, jewellery, confectionary, collectibles, art, retro home wares and more.

Visitors at a previous makers' market.

The event takes place at the Cathedral on Saturday, April 2, from 11am to 5pm.

Louise Glover, event organiser, said: “We wanted to do something that’s never been done before in Sheffield on this scale.

“Our city is home to so many talented people, so it’s exciting to show them off properly. It’s not your typical craft fair – everyone is bringing specially selected products that are really popular right now.

"Plus the cathedral is a beautiful building and a great setting to exhibit our skilled local craftspeople.”