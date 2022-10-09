Pieminister, in Division Street, has launched the Indian-inspired pie as part of its new autumn menu, which includes a lunchtime offer and 2-4-1 cocktails.

The Tikka to Ride recipe was submitted by Pieminister fan Stephen Bolton.

The new Tikka to Ride pie at Sheffield restaurant Pieminister

The pie is filled with rich, warming, free-range British chicken tikka, topped with an onion bhaji and finished with Stephen’s zesty herb relish.

Pieminister recommends trying it with fries and the new-to-the-menu side of Tenderstem broccoli, peas and shoots.

Other new pies include the It’s All Gravy pie feast – a pie atop a bed of fries with Cheddar cheese, crispy onions and bottomless gravy.

There’s a vegan option available, and £1 for every pie sold will be donated to mental health charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

On Sundays, Pieminister runs a special Sunday Best menu – with a traditional roast packed into a pie.

A range of pies come with mash and are topped with a huge Yorkshire pudding filled with roast veg, free range British sausages and lashings of gravy.

The Sheffield restaurant, which has won over 50 stars in the Great Taste Awards since 2014, has also launched an express lunch deal every weekday from noon to 4pm.

Customers can grab any pie, side and gravy for £7.50.