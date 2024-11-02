We visited one of the ‘hottest’ restaurants in Sheffield, and thought the interior was better than the food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OpenTable recently revealed South Yorkshire’s 10 most booked restaurants as of October - and it included four in Sheffield.

We felt it was only right for us to try out one of the city’s hottest restaurants, and after pulling a name out of a hat, I booked a table for two for lunch at Piccolino, at Millennium Square. As though right on cue, when I arrived, there was a couple making a reservation for 11 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piccolino, owned by Individual Restaurants, is a chain with 22 locations in major UK cities. This year marks the brand’s 25th anniversary, and the Sheffield branch has recently benefited from a £1m investment. This saw the venue reopen on October 24 with new interiors, an Italian terrace, and a statement cocktail bar.

This was my first time visiting the restaurant, so while I can’t comment on the transformation, I can tell you the interior is stunning, with chandeliers, dozens of real plants, and warm accent lighting that is reflected on all the shining surfaces.

The bruschetta con zucca is toasted sourdough, roasted butternut squash, burrata cream, spicy ve-duja, sage & walnuts. | National World

There’s plenty of seating which is spread out across different areas, such as the main restaurant, the cocktail bar, and the heated conservatory area that faces the Winter Gardens.

The table I was shown to was already set with shining tableware in the conservatory area. With it being a weekday, I was not entirely surprised to see there were only around four or five other tables in the venue eating at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piccolino is described as “upscale”, and you’re looking at a ballpark figure of £20 for a main.

I ended up ordering the ‘bruschetta con zucca’ for my starter, which was £9.75, and the ‘granchio’, a crab salad, for my main. However I was then told there had been a delivery issue, and I had to change this to the ‘tricolore’ salad, which was £15.25. My friend ordered the ‘bruschetta classica’ which was £9.50, and the ‘linguine al gamberoni’, £20. He also had a diet coke for £4.50, while I had tap water.

The bruschetta classica was toasted sourdough, vine ripened tomatoes, garlic, oregano & fresh basil | National World

Despite it being what appeared to be a quiet afternoon, our bruschetta starters took around 25 minutes to arrive at our table.

My starter looked and tasted delicious, although the sourdough was a little tough. The butternut squash had been roasted to perfection, and was a perfect accompaniment to the burrata cream. The flavour was delicate and lightly spiced, and the sprinkling of walnuts on top added a nice contrast in texture too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was genuinely quite content after this starter, and it would have been enough on its own as a light lunch.

My friend described his starter as ‘ordinary’. While it was as described - sourdough with tomatoes, garlic, and herbs - he had expected some pesto, or at least a drizzle of olive oil or balsamic vinegar.

The tricolore salad was buffalo mozzarella, heritage tomatoes, avocado & fresh basil. | National World

After cleaning off our plates, we then had to wait another 25-30 minutes for our main. My main was described as buffalo mozzarella, heritage tomatoes, avocado and fresh basil - although there wasn’t any basil. In the middle of the plate was also the surprising addition of ricotta.

This really was just a plate of tomato and avocado with a drizzle of oil. I was glad I asked for a bit of parmesan on top too. I was disappointed that this was over £15 - but it was surprisingly filling, and I did leave feeling healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My friend said his linguine was hot and fresh, and better than his bruschetta.

The linguine ai gamberoni was king prawns, vine-ripened tomatoes, chilli & garlic butter. | National World

We ended up paying our bill just after 3pm, which meant we were in the restaurant for two hours - a much longer lunch break than we had anticipated! In total we paid £64.90, which included the optional service charge.

I can see why this restaurant would be one of the hottest restaurants as its interior is definitely beautiful. With the addition of the cocktail bar, I think this venue could become more of a bar, making it a trendy and picturesque location for weekend drinks with the girls.

But in terms of the food, I personally think you can get better food for less at other locations in Sheffield.