Sheffield restaurants: South Yorkshire's most booked restaurants - perfect places to visit on an autumn day

Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:33 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 09:12 BST

Looking for the most booked restaurants in South Yorkshire? 

Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month. 

These are the hottest places to eat in South Yorkshire.

The list is updated monthly, and this is the top 10 as of October 2024.

It includes four restaurants in Sheffield, four in Doncaster, two in Barnsley.

The list includes Italian, Vietnamese, Japanese, Brazilian and Argentinian restaurants.

These are the most booked - and therefore most popular - restaurants in the county.

1. Restaurants most booked

These are the most booked - and therefore most popular - restaurants in the county.

Tsuki, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, is an authentic Japanese restaurant and bar serving sushi, sashimi and other delicacies, along with a range of cocktails, in a stylish setting. It has a 4.6/5 rating on OpenTable and 4.5/5 on Google reviews, with one diner calling it 'absolutely phenomenal'.

2. Tsuki - Sheffield

Bench is a neighbourhood hangout on Nether Edge Road, Nether Edge, with bistro-style dining serving seasonal dishes alongside cocktails, natural wine and beer. It is also a neighbourhood wine shop. The focus is on communal dining and visitors are warned they may be sharing the table with other guests. Has dozens of rave reviews. One said: ‘Food was absolutely delicious. Great atmosphere but it is very noisy in there when it’s full’. Picture: Geoff Jones

3. Bench - Sheffield

Ponti's Italian Kitchen is at Fox Valley shopping centre, in Stocksbridge, Sheffield. The food is inspired by the Emilia-Romagna region, with seasonal menus featuring classic Italian dishes made using ingredients from carefully selected suppliers. It has a 4.6/5 rating on OpenTable and 4.4/5 on Google reviews, with one diner calling it an 'amazing' place with 'really yummy classic Italian food'.

4. Ponti's Italian Kitchen - Sheffield

