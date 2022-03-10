The comedian – one half of comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers - is a keen amateur chef and is a huge fan of the BBC show.

During the Covid-19 pandemic he posted a number of videos on YouTube showing off his culinary talents.

Paul Chuckle has signed up to Celebrity MasterChef.

He and his late brother Barry, who died in 2018, even had a show called Chucklevision: What’s Cooking where they ran a bakery.

Paul, aged 74, who was born in Masbrough and then lived in East Herringthorpe until their early twenties, said: “I couldn't resist it. I have always been a keen cook and I like to experiment a bit so I just had to have a go at Celebrity Masterchef when there was a chance.

"It is an iconic TV show and great to be a part of it."

But that's not all as television producers Kidation are hopeful of bringing The Chuckle Brothers back to our screens with a new animated series of Chuckle adventures featuring Paul.

Paul and Barry Chuckle.

He said: “I am very excited about this. I have missed Barry terribly since he died, we were close all our lives, real brothers.

"Now it will be like working with him again. We have some of the original scriptwriters from our previous series and it is looking really good.

"A lot of what I have seen has made me laugh so that's a good sign that it will be great for everyone. Let's face it, we could do with a few laughs these days.”

ChuckleVision celebrated its 21st series with a 2010 stage tour entitled An Audience with the Chuckle Brothers.

The comedy duo are famous for their catchphrase: "to me, to you!"

He added: “We shall be going on all sorts of crazy adventures and by using animation there are no limits to where we could go and what we can do. We might even get to meet Robin Hood!

"It's an exciting start to 2022 for me. I can't wait to be able to say - to me, to you again!"

Kidation are currently in negotiations with several TV producers and it is expected that an announcement will be made soon giving further details.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We have had some great successes in the past. We especially like children's TV although we have been involved in documentaries and a wide range of other productions.

"The great thing about children's TV shows is the sound of kids laughing. None have been better at than than the award-winning Chuckle Brothers so we are both delighted and proud to be able to work together with Paul on this

fantastic series."

The BBC is filming a brand new series of Celebrity MasterChef hosted by Gregg Wallace and John Torode which will run later this year.