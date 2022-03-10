The Florentine: Popular Sheffield restaurant reveals new Spring menu
The Florentine in Sheffield has revealed it’s new Spring menu full of seasonal dishes.
The new menu will launch at the popular Ranmoor restaurant on March 30 and it includes a number of seasonal plates, alongside the pub’s signature steaks and hand-stretched pizzas.
Read More
New starters include seared wild caught scallops, served with minty mushy peas and chorizo jam and beef ragù and mozzarella arancini with truffle and Madeira mayonnaise.
Mains range from maple-glazed pork belly with chorizo jam, paprika roasted butternut squash and lime salsa through to black truffle pappardelle topped with mascarpone cheese and white wine sauce.
For those wanting a pint and a bite, there is also a selection of sandwiches running every weekday from noon to 3pm, including a grilled rump steak with crispy shallots and a beer-battered fish finger sandwich with gran moravia cheese.
Decadent desserts include banana and miso caramel bomb, encased in a dark chocolate dome with caramelised seeds and honeycomb, and filled with banana ice cream.