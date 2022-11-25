Chopstix opened on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, on Thursday, November 24.

To mark the opening, staff at the venue will be giving away 100 portions of crispy vegetable spring rolls as well as 100 free small boxes with one topping to the first people in line.

Rob Burns, marketing director for Chopstix, said: “We are looking forward to the opening of a new store in Sheffield, this time in Hillsborough. We have such a loyal set of customers in Yorkshire, so we’re thrilled to be able to open a store in the wonderful city of Sheffield.

“We can’t wait to open our doors and for customers to get a taste of what Chopstix has to offer.”

Visitors will also be able to see wok masters creating fresh dishes, all served from an eye-catching wok station.

Customers can delight in a host of Pan-Asian flavours including brand new Orange Chicken, as well as Chopstix favourites Chicken Katsu Curry and Caramel Drizzle Chicken.

Those looking for lighter fare are in luck with the option of ‘Skinny Cauliflower Rice’, teamed with any topping in a small box, the whole menu comes in at under 500 calories.

The customer favourite spring rolls will be free to the first 100 who download the free voucher from the Chopstix website, customers will have to be quick as the giveaway is based on a first come, first served basis.

Customers can download the free voucher by following the link - https://www.chopstixnoodles.co.uk/penistoneroad100

The store is just the latest in the expansion plans of the group with more store launches to be announced in the upcoming months.

The noodle bar’s popular dishes are also available to order from Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat. Orders are permitted from within the postcode area of the store.