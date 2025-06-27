An award-winning pub has reopened after a short closure when popular owners moved out.

The New Inn, on Hollinsend Road, near Gleadless, shut its doors at the end of May after its long-serving managers, Nic Barber and Gill Oxley, left the venue following 14 years of service.

At the time, the outgoing management turned to Facebook to say: “Just want to say a massive thank you to all our customers for an absolute fantastic 14 years. We've had a blast.

“Myself and Gill are gutted but there has to be an end game and now is our time.”

Nic Barber and Gill Oxley at The New Inn at Gleadless, after they had won CAMRAs Real Ale Pub of the Month award. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

The popular site remained closed for a number of weeks, as owners Star Pubs sought out new management.

Last Saturday (June 21), temporary management reopened the pub, with customers welcomed back to one of their favourite watering holes.

Owners are now seeking a permanent replacement, and seem to show no signs of giving up on the beloved site.

A Star Pubs spokesperson said: “The New Inn, Gleadless reopened last Saturday under temporary management. This arrangement will remain in place while we look for an operator to take it on long term.

“The pub will continue to play an important role at the heart of the community and host events.”