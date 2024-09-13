Sheffield’s oldest pub has just launched its new food menu - and it boasts ‘something for everyone’.

The Old Queens Head, on Pond Hill, in Sheffield City Centre, was brought under new ownership by WJS Pub Group last month, with landlady Lorna Croker at the helm.

Thought to be the oldest domestic building in the city, with records dating it back to 1475, visitors now have more to enjoy at the pub thanks to the release of a new food menu.

Last month, Lorna revealed that the menu was being produced by the chef, and that it would include pub classics like ploughman's lunches and pie and chips - and it has not disappointed.

The Old Queens Head pub, on Pond Hill, Sheffield, has revealed its new food menu. Pictured is landlady Lorna Croker | National World

The menu, which was posted on social media, has items ranging from £3 for chunky cut chips, going up to £11.50 for fish, chips and peas. It is available each day from 12noon to 8pm.

Peckish visitors can order sides and starters from loaded nachos, homemade soup, and halloumi fries. Those looking for a light meal can enjoy a jacket potato with a range of fillings and hot and cold-filled sandwiches, such as beef with roast potatoes and gravy, or a ploughman’s.

Those with more of an appetite to fill can enjoy burgers including beef, chicken, halloumi or mushroom, a full English breakfast, or one of the main meals.

The main menu is made up of traditional English pub food, including scampi and chips, hunter’s chicken, lasagne, sausages and mash, and chicken tikka masala. Prices start at £9.95.

If you’ve got space for a sweet treat, the desserts menu is more pub grub including chocolate fudge cake, sticky toffee pudding, apple crumble - all priced at £5.95, and served with custard, ice cream or cream.

The Old Queens Head is thought to date back to 1475, making it Sheffield's oldest domestic building. | National World

Since the Old Queens Head’s reopening, the pub has also seen the return of free live music on Friday evenings. This Friday (September 13) will see West Yorkshire-based singer Simon Walker kick off the evening from 8pm.

And that's not all - an adult-only ghost tour around the allegedly haunted venue will also take place next month. Hosted by paranormal investigator Tracy Lycett, for £18, visitors can learn about the historic pub and the presences that remain since its construction all those years ago…

For more information, please visit: facebook.com/theoldqueensheadsheffield

September is Food and Drink Month in The Star, where we are focusing on the city’s hospitality industry.