1 . The Wisewood Inn

The Wisewood Inn, on Loxley Road in Sheffield's picturesque Loxley Valley, is well known for its Sunday lunches and the award-winning real ale which is made on the premises. The popular pub's also been described as one of the best places in the city for a good Yorkshire pudding. It has a 4.6/5 rating based on 935 Google reviews. Photo: Submitted