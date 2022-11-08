Norfolk Heritage Park Café has been closed since the summer after the people who had been running it for many years stepped down. Sheffield Council had advertised via Rightmove for someone new to take over there , and it has now issued an update.

Richard Williams, chair of the council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee, said: “We are currently working with a potential operator to get the café at Norfolk Park back open as soon as possible. We’re really looking forward to having an experienced, community focused partner to work with at the centre once again. While we cannot share any more at this point, we will provide a more detailed update as soon as we are in a position to do so.”