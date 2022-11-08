News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Norfolk Heritage Park Sheffield: Council working with potential operator to reopen cafe as 'soon as possible'

A popular café in a Sheffield park could soon be open again after the council chose a potential operator to take over.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Norfolk Heritage Park Café has been closed since the summer after the people who had been running it for many years stepped down. Sheffield Council had advertised via Rightmove for someone new to take over there, and it has now issued an update.

Richard Williams, chair of the council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee, said: “We are currently working with a potential operator to get the café at Norfolk Park back open as soon as possible. We’re really looking forward to having an experienced, community focused partner to work with at the centre once again. While we cannot share any more at this point, we will provide a more detailed update as soon as we are in a position to do so.”

The council previously said the new operator was expected to offer ‘healthy, nutritious food at a reasonable price’.

Norfolk Heritage Park in Sheffield, where the council has said it aims to reopen the cafe as soon as possible and is working with a potential new operator to do so

Most Popular

Sheffield Council appealed in August for someone to take over Norfolk Heritage Park Café, after the previous operator retired. The council says it is now working with a potential new operator to get it reopened as soon as possible. Photo: Sheffield City Council/Rightmove
SheffieldSheffield CouncilRightmove