Nonnas Sheffield: Singer/songwriter set for live music show at renowned Italian restaurant

Renowned singer/songwriter John Reilly, the voice of Boy On A Dolphin and the Acoustic Angels, accompanied by Canadian songwriter and pianist Lewis Nitikman, will be performing at the Ecclesall Road eatery on Monday, May 16.

Dinner is at 7pm followed by the concert at 9pm. It costs £50 per person.

Nonnas owner Maurizio Mori said: “It’s wonderful to finally be able to welcome back John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman after such a long absence. It’s set to be a truly great dining and concert experience once again.”

Places can be booked by calling 0114 268 6166 or via email at [email protected]

Please note a £10 per person deposit is required a time of reservation to secure a booking.