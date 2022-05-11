New Taco Bell to open at Meadowhall this week - and this is how you can get a free taco

The new branch will be located at The Oasis at the shopping centre and is set to open on Friday, May 13.

It will be Sheffield’s third Taco Bell, with the other two based on Devonshire Street in the city centre and Broughton Lane, Carbrook.

The first 50 customers for the first five days of opening at the new branch will receive a limited-edition T-shirt, which enables them to claim a free taco in all three Sheffield restaurants until August 31 this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's third branch of Taco Bell is set to open at Meadowhall on Friday, May 13, 2022

Darren Pearce, Centre Director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re excited that Taco Bell has chosen Meadowhall for the opening of its latest restaurant, as it continues to expand across the UK.

Paul Grayson: Sheffield nurse who filmed unconscious patients at Royal Hallamshire Hospital jailed for 12 years

“We’re always looking for new brands and experiences to bring to the centre and are sure this latest addition will be a big hit with hungry shoppers.”

The launch will mark the brand’s 95th UK restaurant opening, and customers will be able to visit the new store for dine in at the shopping centre’s food court; for take-away by ordering with their digital kiosks or through Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Originally launched in the United States, Taco Bell has been serving Mexican-inspired classics including tacos, burritos, nachos and its famous quesadillas to UK fans since November 2010.