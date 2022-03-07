Seasons Restaurant, which occupies the former Smiths Butchers, Deli and tattoo parlour units on Bawtry Road in Wickersley adjacent to The Courtyard Wine Bar and Bistro, will open its doors to the public on Thursday, March 17.

The eatery is spread across two floors and will focus on fine dining and using the best seasonal produce, as well as offering a relaxed environment for its customers. The restaurant will offer a lunchtime and dinner service as well as a Sunday lunch menu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside the new venue.

The modern British inspired menu will be changed seasonally to ensure the freshest ingredients are used.

The owners of The Courtyard Wine Bar and Bistro are behind the new venture, which has also created 20 new jobs in the area.

Owner Martin Green said: “We are so excited to bring something different to Wickersley and offer a fantastic fine dining experience.

“We will be working with the best possible ingredients, creating incredible dishes and our interior is nothing like you’ve seen before. Our investment in creating Seasons has been considerable and that is reflected in the quality of the food and the décor. It absolutely has the wow factor on every level.

Inside the new venue.

“Everyone who visits is in for a real treat and we can’t wait to open our doors.”

Head chef Mark Jones will be taking the lead on creating the seasonal menu alongside consultant chef Nick Wilkes.

To book a table visit: https://bookings.designmynight.com/book?venue_id=6213a5a14f45e36c91002513&source=partner