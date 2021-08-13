Operator Mojo has confirmed plans to move into the building, owned by Quest Properties and which has recenty seen a £750,000 refurbishment, in September.

Set over two floors, the new 4,400 sq ft premises will cater for 350 with additional seating on the ground floor and first floor terrace, and is the sixth bar in the Mojo group which already has venues in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Harrogate and Nottingham.

An artist's impression showing how the planned new Mojo bar in Sheffield city centre will look

The company says it will offer entertainment in the form of shuffleboard, beer pong as well as large screens for sports fans to watch matches, and a private event space for more intimate gatherings. It will also have a new menu with a focus on American-style pizzas.

Martin Greenhow, Mojo’s managing director, said: “Rock n’ roll is in our soul, it’s part of our DNA. Sheffield is an obvious Mojo location - with its fabulous music heritage - these streets are ours!

"The city has a great culture around its diverse music scene and that’s something we’re very much looking forward to being a part of.

"Life is finally returning to normal and we’re excited to help bring cities back to life and see people enjoying the electric atmosphere that we’re known for.

The former NUM HQ Building, which is being redeveloped as a mixed-use scheme with offices and bars.

"To be opening our sixth bar as we’re just coming out of a nationwide lockdown is a massive achievement, the hospitality industry has definitely been one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic and we’re just as excited as our guests to be back dancing on tables and bars - especially in this vibrant city.”

Mojo’s plans to open at the building were first revealed in February 2020.

Built between 1986 and 1988, the former NUM building was designed by architect Malcolm Lister with a prominent central section inspired by a pit head. The union occupied the building for less than four years before relocating to Barnsley.

A host of redevelopment schemes were put forward over the years, a bid to have it listed also failed.

It then stood empty for more than two decades and was threatened with demolition in 2006 until Turtle Bay and Pitcher and Piano opened in 2018.