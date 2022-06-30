The new venue has opened in Meadowhall.

Bee Happy Nata Co., located on Lower High Street, is home to seven different flavours of the popular Portuguese tarts called pastel de nata – an egg custard tart pastry often dusted with cinnamon.

They are all being made in Lisbon and then frozen to be baked freshly on site at the centre.

Yummy pastries.

The seven flavours include a classic tart, along with flavoured twists on the original with blueberry, chocolate, raspberry, cherry, cinnamon and Biscoff options all on the menu.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re extremely happy to welcome Bee Happy Nata Co. and its fantastic team to the centre. The bakery is a great addition to the amazing range of food kiosks, cafes and restaurants we already have here at Meadowhall, and there’s clearly plenty of sweet tooths in Sheffield as the Portuguese tarts have already been a huge hit with our visitors!”

Daniel Gabbetis, owner of Bee Happy Nata Co., said: “We are so excited to have opened our new kiosk at Meadowhall as we continue on our mission to offer the best pastel de natas straight from Lisbon to people across the UK. We have so many different flavours to choose from, including chocolate, cherry and biscoff, and we can’t wait for Meadowhall shoppers to try them all.”