New Mediterranean and Persian restaurant serving food 'found nowhere else in Sheffield' due to open

The final preparations are being made ahead of the grand opening of Antler Grill and Wine in Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in early April.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Meysam Iravani who is originally from Iran and previously lived in London where he worked as a chef in some of the capital city’s most popular Persian restaurants such as Belgrave and Berejak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antler Grill and Wine will open soon.

His journey to opening his own place in Sheffield started three years ago when a friend told him about a business that was available to buy in the city.

Meysam said he really liked ‘the city, the nature, the Peak District and Rivelin’ and so decided to buy the takeaway business in Hillsborough.

He went on to sell the business last year in order to pursue his ‘lifetime ambition’ of opening his own restaurant.

First look at Antler Grill & Wine on Middlewood Road. Josh Dore and Meysam Iravani. Picture Scott Merrylees

The 35-year-old is now looking forward to serving ‘fresh, colourful and fragrant food which will showcase the beautiful tastes of my home country where food is the centre of everyday life.’

He said: “We cannot wait to see you all and cook for you. We promise a lot and we are confident that we will deliver.

"We hope to impress you with our dishes that will be simple but with a twist. Any dish served will have a completely unique recepture and seasoning found nowhere else in Sheffield.”

“The menu will offer great choice of dishes and there will be vegetarian and vegan options too.”

First look at Antler Grill & Wine on Middlewood Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

He added: “Traditional Iranian food combines the savoury of fresh herbs and spices like saffron, merges it with the sweet of pomegranate barberry and cinnamon and tops it all off with a flourish of nuts and dried fruits.

"The result is a completely unique taste sensation which does not present one distinct flavour but instead serves up layers that keep the taste buds guessing what is coming next.

“Of course, we wouldn’t be a Persian restaurant without a kebab which together with rice and bread is an absolute staple of the cuisine heritage.

"Charcoal grilled meat, sourced from local farmers, delivers the best quality and authenticity of the Iranian cookery.”

First look at Antler Grill & Wine on Middlewood Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

He has also pledged to source meat locally from organic farms to make sure it is ‘fresh, healthy and to support farmers’.

Moreover Meysam will work with local beer companies and wine curators to provide a wide selection of alcoholic drinks including red, white and orange wine, plus beer and gin and tonic.

He said: “We urge people of Sheffield to come and visit us, we are over the moon to finally open in April and to meet everyone at Antler.”