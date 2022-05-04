True North Brew Co. is aiming to solve the tough choice between a ‘chippy tea’ and a pub dinner with a week of chip shop inspired menus in their venues from Monday, May 9, to Sunday, May 15.

The pub company will be incorporating favourite chippy dishes and some special twists on the classics that can be enjoyed in the comfort of True North’s cosy venues.

Fish finger sandwiches, spam fritters and BBQ cod wings are some of the dishes that can be expected.

The Chip Shop Week is the beginning of a fresh set of food experiences that will be offered in True North venues throughout the year.

Andy Burns, executive head chef at True North Brew Co. said: “The food weeks are such a good chance to broaden our menu and present new exciting dishes to our customers.

"It’s important to stay creative and play around with new concepts and ideas, and this gives us the perfect opportunity to create well-loved plates with our own flavours.”

Future weeks consist of variety of styles of food catering to their wide range of customers such as sustainable seafood, school dinners, game, and more.

Participating venues for the Chip Shop Week include the British Oak Ale House in Mosborough, The Broadfield in Abbeydale Road, Forum Kitchen + Bar in the city centre and Riverside Kelham at Kelham Island.