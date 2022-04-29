New cafe Cha Cha Chai set top open in Sheffield's busy London Road

Cha Cha Chai will open it’s doors to the public on Sunday, May 1, at 6pm.

In a post on Instagram, the cafe urged members of the public to ‘mark your calendars! It’s going to be a big one!’ and added: “join us for our grand opening.”

Cha Cha Chai in London Road.

The cafe boasts that its teas are ‘ethically sourced from green tea merchants who are committed to ethical standards and paying their farmers an excellent price.’

They also offer Asian-inspired street food, desserts such as Rasmalai - which originates from the Bengal region of the Asian subcontinent – and donuts.

Cha Cha Chai also has shops in several other towns and cities across the north of England including Bradford, Leeds and Huddersfield.

Their website states: “We believe that life’s all about recognising and appreciating those brief moments of joy and happiness. In every part of the world, tea has the ability to create a gentle yet vibrant atmosphere that brings

people together and inspires them to live their best life seeking health and happiness.