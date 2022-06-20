The new kiosk, located outside Claire’s on the lower level of The Arcade, has created over ten jobs, and sells everything from brownies and donuts to cookie-based products such as cookie pies and cookie pizzas.

The artisan bakery has partnered with a selection of small-scale bakeries from across the UK, each specialising in individual products, to ensure it offers shoppers the best products of their kind, all while giving exposure to small businesses.

The new bakery has opened in Meadowhall.

This includes Doboy Donuts, Brown & Blond and 42nd East Bakehouse.

Customers can purchase single items starting from £2.25. Students and NHS staff will also get 10 per cent off all their purchases.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “The artisan bakery massively compliments the strong mix of retailers we are welcoming to the centre and their delicious bakes have already proven to be hugely popular with our shoppers.”