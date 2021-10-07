This week marks National Curry Week, so there’s really no better time to head out for a meal and try some of the amazing places our city has to offer.

We’ve taken a look through Google reviews to find nine of the best Indian restaurants in Sheffield, for those with ratings equal to or higher than 4.5 out of 5, and with more than 100 reviews.

Here are the nine highest rated ones – which will you be visiting?

1. Lavang Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (137 reviews) Address: 478-480, Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3QD What people say: Really tasty, authentic dishes; fab staff and great ambience.

2. Bambukat Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (136 reviews) Address: 257 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield What people say: Fantastic food, great service and very good value for money. Highly recommend.

3. Cutlers Spice Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (458 reviews) Address: 1 Leighton Rd, Sheffield S14 1SP What people say: Great staff, great food, great portions, lovely environment if you eat in.

4. Ashoka Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (392 reviews) Address: 307 Ecclesall Rd, Sharrow, Sheffield S11 8NX What people say: Great food, great service and a nice selection of beer to boot!