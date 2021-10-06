Among the additions to the St Mary’s Gate development is a sports bar described as a ‘modern, stylish’ venue boasting private rooms with waitress service, and located opposite will be an ‘elegant and sophsticiated’ wine and cocktail bar called La belle Vie that is set to open its doors in time for the busy festive period.

La belle Vie will offer large comfortable booth seating, bespoke bar stools and high tables which look out onto the lively square.

New Era’s Managing Director, Jerry Cheung, has described how the bars will form the key cornerstones of his award-winning development.

Left: Sheffield's New Era Square; Right: Artistic impression of Japanese eaterie Doki Kagoshima

“In the months since covid restrictions began to be lifted, we’ve worked incredibly hard to finalise deals and bring some of the most exciting independent food and drink retailers in the UK to Sheffield.

“These two bars will act as important anchors to the whole development. They will significantly contribute to both the day and evening local economy – supporting several of the other businesses within the scheme.

“I’m sure the new sports bar will also prove popular with the city’s football fans on matchdays. It will be a modern, stylish sports venue, with amazing food and drink. It will also have private rooms with waitress service where visitors can watch sport,” the businessman said.

Japanese restaurant Doki Kagoshima is also scheduled to open next month and a spokesperson for New Era Square said it has ‘strong ambitions to become the number one, flagship Japanese restaurant in Sheffield’.

Sheffield's New Era Square

Then in January, three more restaurants will open at the development and include an authentic Indian restaurant with a tasting menu; Naco Brazilian Steak House, which is a Portuguese restaurant, offering barbecue meats and limitless salad as well as a new vegetarian and vegan restaurant promising to serve up sensational Chinese cooking techniques and a ‘perfect fusion of Western flavours’.

New Era Square features restaurants, street food kiosks, the city’s largest oriental supermarket and shops, all of which are centred around a modern public square with iconic panda art installations.

The 430,000 square foot development, which Jerry first envisioned more than 15 years ago, also includes 650 student residences, apartments and penthouses, plus a Grade A office building and gym.

Giant rooftop panda sculpture being installed at New Era Square Sheffield.

“It was always my dream to create a bustling destination for visitors looking to discover somewhere new and exciting to socialise with friends and family.

“The whole site is now buzzing with restaurants and street food outlets and over the next few months we’ve got several more high-quality openings planned,” he added.

OISOI Gathering at New Era Square is now open, while another new addition, Yum Yum Bites, is serving up Taiwanese street food.

Lykke, a Scandinavian-styled café with an offering of Nordic and north European cuisines, was one of the first eateries to open at New Era Square and is proving popular with Sheffield diners.

Artistic impression of Japanese eaterie Doki Kagoshima