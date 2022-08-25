News you can trust since 1887
National Burger Day: We tried the 'ultimate burger' at Five Guys at The Moor in Sheffield and loved it - review

As it is National Burger Day today, two Sheffield student reporters, Sam Quine and Tia Xiourouppas, were sent out to the Five Guys restaurant located on The Moor to try the ‘ultimate burger’.

By Sam Quine and Tia Xiourouppas
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:54 am

The burger was called ‘ultimate’ as it consisted of the top five most popular toppings which are lettuce, ketchup, grilled onion, bacon and tomato.

The ultimate burger at Five Guys.
Five Guys on The Moor.

Thumbs up from Sam.
