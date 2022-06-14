For any lovers and connoisseurs of craft ale, you won’t want to miss any of the pubs on this list – they all provide top quality selections.
Do you agree with our picks? Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Sheffield Tap
Sheffield Tap, 1b Sheaf Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2BP. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 420 Google Reviews). "We both love this pub, right next to the train station. Great selection of ale, stout, and craft beer."
Photo: -
2. Triple Point Brewery + Bar
Triple Point Brewery + Bar, 178 Shoreham Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4SQ. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 205 Google Reviews). "Great choice of craft beers and lagers.
Good selection of food and friendly staff."
Photo: -
3. Two Thirds Beer Co.
Two Thirds Beer Co., 434-436 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S7 1FQ. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 397 Google Reviews). "Lovely place with a great atmosphere, delicious food and tasty ales."
Photo: -
4. The Beer Engine
The Beer Engine, 17 Cemetery Road, Highfield, Sheffield, S11 8FJ. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 897 Google Reviews). "A true pub. Excellent choice of ales, lagers and wines. Serves an excellent choice of food. Staff polite and attentive."
Photo: -