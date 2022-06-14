If you’re eager for some top quality sushi or authentic Japanese cuisine in Sheffield, look no further than the nine entries on this list.
Did your favourite sushi bar make the list? Be sure to let us know!
1. Tsuki
Tsuki, 58-60 West Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4EP. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 552 Google Reviews). "Great sushi place! Definitely worth it £25 per head for the unlimited option."
2. Let's Sushi
Let's Sushi, 14 Division Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4GF. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 555 Google Reviews). "My favourite place to eat. The sushi is gorgeously soft and flavoursome, but my goodness, the Bento meals are the best part of here."
3. Edo Sushi
Edo Sushi, 24, High Court Chambers, 26 High Court, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2EP. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 268 Google Reviews). "Best and freshest sushi in Sheffield, there's a reason these guys have been around for 10 years."
4. Sakushi Japanese
Sakushi Japanese, 27 Campo Lane, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2EG. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 731 Google Reviews). "The revolving sushi conveyor definitely has a fun novelty value and the few bits of sushi we tried were superb."
