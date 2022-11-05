Fans of the hit Channel 4 comedy programme, The Inbetweeners, will undoubtedly remember the bright yellow Fiat Cinquecento driven by Simon, complete with a mismatched red passenger-side door.

And now, Sheffield ‘speakeasy’ bar, Mr Wilson’s is set to give away the conspicuous car to the winner of their Wise Old Wilson Quiz, which is due to be held at 9pm on Sunday, November 6.

There are also other prizes to be won at the West Street venue’s quiz, including a £100 bar tab for the team in second place, and a £50 bar tab for third place.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the bar, which opened earlier this year, said: “It's FREE to play and no bookings are needed, just arrive in advance to secure your table…