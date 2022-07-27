McDonald's closure Sheffield: Fast-food restaurant on High Street closes again on day of new menu

The McDonald’s restaurant on Sheffield High Street had closed today as fans were expecting to try the brand new menu, featuring Spanish burgers and halloumi fries.

By Harry Harrison
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 5:59 pm

The venue had shut it’s doors for the second day in a row, after customers were disappointed to find the lights off and a closed sign out front yesterday morning.

It has been suggested there was a water issue at the restaurant, but the company has been contacted for more information.

McDonald's High Street. The restaurant, which was closed yesterday but reopened in the evening, is not operating again today.

Today was supposed to be the day the restaurant brought in the next part of their summer menu, with two Spanish-themed burgers and halloumi fries the most anticipated arrivals.

The restaurant has now re-opened meaning customers will be able to try the new items after all.

The ‘Taste of Spain and Cyprus menu brings four items to the menu - the Spanish Stack, the Chicken Fiesta, the Spanish Fruit Punch drink and Halloumi Fries.

Customers were able to in and try the new menu items after the restaurant re-opened this afternoon.
