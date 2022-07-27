Unit is an industrial-style American diner which specialises in bringing the people of Sheffield gourmet burgers and 'freakshakes' and the popular burger joint, have had one of their burgers named in the UK’s Burger Bucket List Top 40.The Top 40 list features a burger from 40 different restaurants from around the UK and they were chosen based on a variety of factors including the burger itself, the venue, reviews and more.And StagWeb, the UK’s leading stag party organisers, put the list together in a bid to find the UK’s best to help advise their stags on where they can grab the best burgers about.So without further ado, StagWeb's burger bucket list pick is 'The Destroyer'.'The Destroyer' from Unit is described as two juicy beef patties served with a heap of brisket, jalapenos, and onions, crowned with cheesy nachos, beef mince and spring onions..Steve Roddy, StagWeb’s Director of Operations, said: “We’re on the hunt to unearth the best burgers in the UK to help advise our stags – and the UK as a whole – where to get the best bite on the market.