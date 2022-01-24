The Flora Street store is set to unveil its brand-new look, when it reopens to customers on Thursday, January 27 at 8am.

Its fresh new look will bring a new customer-focused layout to allow customers to find products more easily.

Aldi on Flora Street in Sheffield has undergone a re-vamp

This refurbishment is part of Aldi’s 600m investment into improving its stores all around the UK.

Aldi Store Manager Matthew Clarke said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.”

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines, and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches, and sushi for busy customers.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless and make it much better for customers.

Mr Clarke said: “We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

Aldi which has been named as the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket for 2021 by consumer champion Which, employs 34 members of the Sheffield community in its Flora Street store and this transformation will create additional jobs.