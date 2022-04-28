Mavi Ruya Turkish Bar & Grill opened inside the former Morrisons store in Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, last week.

A number of diners who have been the first to sample the restaurant’s culinary delights have now posted details of their dining experience online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mavi Ruya restaurant on Abbeydale Road

And the place is proving popular with customers, which has scored an average rating of 4.9 stars out of five based on 13 different reviews on Google.

Richard Brocklebank said: “This is the best restaurant in Sheffield by far. Amazing food, amazing staff, great location overlooking the river. The decor is amazing inside and out 10/10.”

Sahin Kapar described it as the "best experience, atmosphere, taste and service.”

Garth Kletcher posted: “Really welcoming staff, great food freshly cooked.”

Salad at Mavi Ruya restaurant on Abbeydale Road.

Another diner added: “First customers for this amazing new business. Great food and beautifully done inside.”

Diners can expect to sample Turkish favourites such as fried Calamari (Calamari coated with breadcrumbs, cream, egg and flour), Karides (pan fried prawns, with peppers and tomatoes) and falafel (homemade deep fried chickpeas, and broad beans on a bed of hummus).

Manager Ismail Aslan is originally from Gaziantep in southern Turkey and hopes people will enjoy cuisine inspired by his former hometown.

The 43-year-old, who now lives in Ecclesfield, said: “The region is famous for meals cooked on the charcoal grill and people used to fly up to sample the cuisine from Istanbul it was that popular.

Mavi Ruya restaurant on Abbeydale Road

“We have tried to create a really authentic atmosphere and dining experience for our customers.

“We have an outside seating area that is alongside the river too and people who have been in so far have said they feel like they are on holiday eating in a restaurant in Turkey.”

He also believes it could well be the largest Turkish restaurant in South Yorkshire.

“The building used to be a Morrisons and is very big. The seating is over two floors. I’ve not been to every individual restaurant but I’m certainly not aware of any other place serving Turkish food that is as big as this.”

The restaurant can accommodate 200 people is available for dine-in only at the moment - but Ismail said they may introduce a takeaway option at some point in the future.