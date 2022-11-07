The 2022 UK Barista Champion, Claire Wallace, who also came third at the 2022 World Barista Championships, will be brewing the same coffee she used in her championship runs. The Colombian coffee, called Mauricio Shattah Sidra, retails at £600 per kilo, a massive price considering speciality coffee usually costs between £10 and £26 per kilo.

Marmadukes said: “This is a unique opportunity for Sheffield’s coffee lovers to taste a very rare and prestigious coffee, brewed by a world stage pro.”

Attendees of the ticket-only event will also be hearing from Claire, as she discusses her life through the world of coffee. Coffee fans can taste this £600 per kilo brew with the purchase of a £5 ticket from their website with the entire ticket cost going to charity, specifically, the Cameron Day Chaitable Trust (CDCT).

Marmadukes in Sheffield is welcoming one of the worlds best baristas and a rare coffee in a new event.

The CDCT was set up in the wake of the tragic passing of Cameron Day, who died after a battle with Covid-19, sepsis and multiple organ failure in 2021. Cameron was a gifted Graphic Designer, having just graduated with a first-class honours degree in the field from the University of Lincoln. The CDCT was set up in his memory, to continue supporting Graphic Design students to fully reach their potential.