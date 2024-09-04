Manzil Spice Sheffield: Popular Indian restaurant with 'exceptional' chefs closes
Manzil Spice at 742 Ecclesall Road shut down because of its debts, a liquidator’s report states.
The venue opened in early 2023 after business partners Zak Rehman and Imran Malik converted the former Peter Hill fine art gallery.
In November 2023 it announced a ‘significant transformation’ with new management and chefs from legendary Spital Hill restaurant Mangla, which closed its doors in 2022.
At the time it stated: “We are thrilled to welcome such talented chefs to our team. Their wealth of experience and passion for Indian cuisine perfectly aligns with our vision to reclaim our status as a culinary landmark in the city.
“The high ratings on Google reviews and TripAdvisor are a testament to the exceptional dining experience we are providing.”
Manzil Spice garnered a string of mostly five-star reviews, and had an overall 4.5 star rating out of 5, from 87 reviews on Tripadvisor.
But it closed in July and bosses called in DSi Business Recovery to liquidate the company.
Manzil Spice was up against a host of well regarded competition locally including Turnip and Thyme, next door, Olive, Holt and Urban Choola, an Indian which is currently the best restaurant in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor.