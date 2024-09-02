Vegetarians and vegans never miss out - Vegetarians and vegans have no shortage of food and drink offerings in Sheffield, whether great menu options, or specialist venues. Award-winning vegan/vegetarian businesses include South Street Kitchen at Park Hill Flats, Kelham’s Church Temple of Fun, and Lovely Rita's Bakehouse in Highfield.

Cask ales and craft beers - From brewery tap rooms to traditional pubs, Sheffield has lots of outstanding pubs with cask ales and craft beers from stouts to IPAs. Many of them stock beers from local breweries.

Historical and traditional pubs - History buffs can have a field day in Sheffield, with many of its pubs having colourful pasts. The Old Queen’s Head is suspected to be the oldest domestic building in Sheffield, thought to date from around 1475.

Hard working individuals - Since taking up my role as the Food & Drink Champion in Sheffield, I’ve been amazed to meet so many hardworking people in the hospitality industry. Whether they’ve just taken the plunge and opened their first business, or they’ve survived decades, or they’ve just gone above and beyond in their role, it’s no mean feat and deserves to be celebrated.

Made in Sheffield - Sheffield has lots to be proud of, including its unique fishcake and its much-better-than-Worcestershire-Sauce, Henderson’s Relish.

