Sheffield's Big Tree venue described as 'the best decorated pub in the UK' revamps beer garden - pictures

The outdoor area at the Big Tree in Woodseats now has an extra canopy roofing, astro turf, seating and heaters in a renovation that has cost about £90,000.

There is also a new huge 70 inch TV on a viewing wall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Tree at Woodseats has a new look beer garden after a 90,000 makeover

General manager Adam Chamberlain said the revamp was completed ‘following the success of last year’s garden trading.’

The pub became a popular spot to watch England’s success in last year’s Euro 2020 tournament.

Many drinkers described it as the best decorated pub in the UK owing to the number of flags of the different nations adorned around the venue.

He also said he hopes the revamp will mean the pub is a destination for many football fans watching England in action at the Qatar World Cup held in November and December this year.

The Big Tree at Woodseats has a new look beer garden after a 90,000 makeover

Mr Chamberlain said: “We wanted to create more of an ‘inside-outside’ area so people can watch the games in comfort and warmth.

“The TV screen is huge and we are confident you will be able to see all the live sporting action anywhere from inside or outside the pub.

“I think we have the best pub in the area for watch life sports action.”

He also described post-lockdown sales last year at the bar as ‘phenomenal’.

Assistant Manager Nigel Davy in The Big Tree at Woodseats new look beer garden after a 90,000 makeover

The popular pub is part of the Greene King nationwide pub chain.

The Big Tree at Woodseats has a new look beer garden after a 90,000 makeover

General Manager Adam Chamberlain gets ready to welcome fellow football fans to the pub in Woodseats.

The Big Tree at Woodseats has a new look beer garden after a 90,000 makeover

The Big Tree at Woodseats has a new look beer garden after a 90,000 makeover