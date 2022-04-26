Lisboa Café Sheffield: Popular cafe bringing a taste of Portugal to the city centre - review

The popular cafe brand specialises in Portuguese food and has just reopened it’s Peace Gardens site after a period of closure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But they have made good use of the time out.

Owner Dan Martins saw this as an opportunity to use the time to redevelop the cafe by adding breakfast and lunchtime options and refreshing the design of the venue.

Lisboa Cafe.

The new cafe has now reopened with an enhanced indoor seating area, outdoor seating and take away options.

Dan said: “Being Portuguese I grew up learning the importance of heritage. Lisboa has been a real labour of love for me, so having the opportunity to create something that has that strong history and the provenance is really key.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be back open in the city centre, we had so much support for us last time and we look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers who we’ve missed immensely.”

Pastries.

The Lisboa brand has gained such a good reputation in the city mainly down to it’s Pastéis De Nata – which translate in Portuguese as “cream pastries.”

I paid the venue a visit on a sunny midweek afternoon to try one of these tasty little treats.

One bite in and I can see why they have proven so popular.

They’re a heavenly mix of a vanilla slice, minus the icing, and a Crème Brûlée.

Various pastries.

It is the perfect accompaniment to a cup of coffee or tea.

And costing less than £2 each, it won’t hit you in the pocket.

I also decided to give a vegan sandwich a try - another fairly new addition to the menu.

The filling of artichokes, rocket, tomatoes and olives enveloped in freshly baked bread were a delight.

Lisboa has reopened following a revamp.

Word has definitely spread across the city about Lisboa and the little treats found within.

This is evidenced by the company’s plans to expand and in addition to the city centre site revamp, Lisboa also recently opened a new site in the Spaces building at the Digital Campus, a co-working space close to the train station.

For Spaces the brand has launched its new concept “Little Lisboa” where they continue too offer their specialised Portuguese range but on a reduced menu.

Lisboa is also looking to develop its own Fairtrade coffee roast and certified organic tea blends.

Another cafe launched in Crookes High Street last summer and bosses said the outlet has seen positive growth since opening it’s doors to customers.

Vegan sandwich.

In addition to the popular Nata pastries, Lisboa’s other signature baked goods such as Mil Folhas, Bolo de Arroz, Bola de Berlim and their giant mixed grill toasties are also winning over customers.

So if you’re out and about in the city but fancy a little taste of Portugal, then take yourself away for a moment and call into Lisboa, you’ll not regret it.

The front of the cafe.