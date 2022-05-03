Liquor Lab’s Drag Brunch at Sheffield Plate provides a crazy, boozy and absolutely hilarious experience - review

My partner, who has never seen a drag show before, wasn’t sure what to expect when we went to the event at Sheffield Plate and was amazed when three drag queens greeted us in head-to-toe glitter and 10-inch-heels.

He was amazed by their “perfect” makeup and asked me how long it would take to get your makeup this neat – I wouldn’t know, since my skills nowhere near matched those of the drag queens present.

While guests arrived and were given food and drinks, Mystique, Gucci and Iva Bouquet

) came to introduce themselves to every guest and, with a few savage jokes, filled the time before the actual show started.

In collaboration with Sheffield Plate, the bottomless brunch featured a food menu from all six street food vendors.

My partner and I opted for Rumba Quesadillas with pulled beef, chips and halloumi sticks from Taste Peru and a yellow thai curry with chicken, potato, onion and cherry tomatoes from Thai Kitchen.

The food was delicious and especially the curry was among the best I have ever had – creamy, spicy and a huge portion.

The Quesadillas were good and the pulled beef was tender and tasty.

The drinks menu for the bottomless brunch featured two cocktails as well as their mocktail versions, prosecco variations and beers.

We went for the cocktails with the English Garden, a refreshing mix of gin, elderflower, cucumber, mint, apple and lemon, as well as the fruity delight that was the Pornstar Caipiroska, whose vodka, passionfruit, vanilla and lemonade mixture was our alcoholic star of the show.

You also got unlimited prosecco refills for the duration of the brunch, which very attentive staff made sure to constantly refill and even gave each guest a little flag to wave in case they wanted more drinks.

For just £32.39 per person, the brunch provided great value for money, and the show hadn’t even started yet.

The show, led by host Mystique, featured various cabaret numbers and interactive lip sync elements were crowd members got to show off their performance skills and win free drinks.

For the first number, all three queens assembled on stage to perform to “One Night Only” from the Dreamgirls musical and quickly got the crowd to join in with chants and cheers.

Inbetween numbers by Cheryl Cole and Britney Spears, the drag queens got attendees like a bride-to-be and a “40 and fabulous” birthday girl to get on stage for a lip sync battle.

Whoever performed better, would get voted into the final sing-off by the audience.

At the end of the 1.5h event, everyone was on their feet to sing and dance along with the Starlets and the only possible criticism for my partner, the drag-newbie, and I, was that we wished it had lasted longer.