Customers have expressed their sadness at the closure of a popular Chinese takeaway, described by some as the ‘best’ in Sheffield.

Lee’s Chinese takeaway, on Delves Road, Hackenthorpe, announced on Monday, August 26 that it was closing.

It posted on social media: “We regret to inform you that today will be our last day of opening.

“We are so grateful to have had the privilege to serve food for you and are thankful of all your support.

“We hope to see you again in the future one day.”

The takeaway had a 4.1/5 average rating from 161 reviews on Google, with one customer saying it served the ‘best Chinese food you'll ever have’, at the ‘best prices’.

Responding to the news of its closure on Facebook, one fan commented: “Such sad news. I've been going there for years and nowhere compares in the area. Wishing the staff all the very best for the future.”

Another customer wrote: “Oh my god, absolutely gutted.”

And a third asked: “Where will I get a super sized spring roll as good as yours? So sorry you have gone.”

But one customer suggested the takeaway had gone downhill in the months before its closure, writing: “Was great years ago but this year has been terrible.”

Following a visit in September last year, Lee’s Chinese was given a two-star food hygiene rating.

Although an inspector said at the time that food hygiene and safety standards were ‘generally satisfactory’, structural compliance standards were rated 'improvement necessary'.

Its rating was upgraded to three stars after a follow-up inspection in November 2023.