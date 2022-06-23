Landmark Sheffield pub The Birley reopens this weekend with brand new look

A landmark Sheffield pub is due to reopen this weekend with a brand new look.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:39 pm

The Birley in Frecheville has undergone an extensive refurbishment over the last two weeks and is due to reopen on Friday, June 24.

Read More

Read More
New bakery Batch’d selling brownies and cookie pizzas opens in Sheffield's Meado...

Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager, Jacob Towers, said: “Bringing the new look Birley Frecheville to Sheffield is really exciting for the whole team. At the Birley Frecheville, we want to offer great food and great value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new look dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Birley has undergone a refurb.

“We’re so pleased at how brilliant the Birley Frecheville looks following the refurbishment.”

The venue is part of the Sizzling Pubs & Grill brand.

Sheffield