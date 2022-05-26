Kommune Sheffield: Yee Kwan's Ice Creamery promising sweet treats from the Far East opens

A new dessert place promising ‘amazing Oriental ice cream’ has opened at Kommune in Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 10:35 am
Yee Kwan's Ice Creamery opened this week at the popular food hall based in Castle House, Angel Street.

Kommune said: “We are so excited to reveal our newest trader, Yee Kwan's Ice Creamery!

One of the sweet treats. Picture: Kommune

"Famous for "Ice cream and adventures", Yee Kwan promise to take you on a trip to the Far East with their amazing oriental ice cream and desserts.

"Expect ‘Saigon Sister’, ‘Bangkok Belle’, ‘Harajuku Girl’ and many more!”

The shop has now opened.
Inside Kommune.
KommuneSheffield