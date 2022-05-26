Kommune Sheffield: Yee Kwan's Ice Creamery promising sweet treats from the Far East opens

Yee Kwan's Ice Creamery opened this week at the popular food hall based in Castle House, Angel Street.
Kommune said: “We are so excited to reveal our newest trader, Yee Kwan's Ice Creamery!
"Famous for "Ice cream and adventures", Yee Kwan promise to take you on a trip to the Far East with their amazing oriental ice cream and desserts.
"Expect ‘Saigon Sister’, ‘Bangkok Belle’, ‘Harajuku Girl’ and many more!”