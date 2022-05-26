KFC Coronation Chicken Tower Burger: Sheffield fast-food restaurant launches Queen’s Jubilee inspired meal

The new burger will be available at 11 restaurants up and down the UK - including at Queens Road in Sheffield.

But there is a catch – as customers will only be able to buy it for one week only from May 30 to June 5, or until the burgers sell out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rather regal new offering from KFC.

Queens Road has been chosen as one of 11 restaurants that are based in Royal Boroughs or places with a nod to the monarchy.

The toasted sesame seed bun is packed with original recipe 100 per cent breast fillet, cheese and lettuce, with the regal addition of coronation mayo and a hashbrown ‘crown’.

The new Coronation Chicken Tower Burger will be available in-store for £5.49 in one of the 11 participating KFC branches or order it for £6.99 via Deliveroo.

The burger meal will cost £6.49 in-store and £7.99 on delivery.

KFC has also partnered with Deliveroo to give fans the chance of having one of these burgers delivered to them by a Royal Convoy headed by a special ‘Chickeneater’.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Made up of a sleek black Range Rover, Land Rover, and Deliveroo riders (complete with royally red KFC and Deliveroo teal stripes), the Convoy will give the burger the treatment it rightly deserves.

“Majestically laid upon a velvet red and teal pillow, it will arrive at your door guarded by a KFC ‘Chickeneater’ – a delivery that’s sure to get the neighbours talking.”