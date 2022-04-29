Kelu: New rooftop 'Sardinian Sky Lounge' coming to Krynkl in Sheffield's popular Kelham Island

Kelu, which means sky in Sardinian dialect, is set to become a luxurious Mediterranean ‘sunset bar’ serving cocktails and food when it opens in a few weeks time.

The owners of family-run Sardinian restaurant Domo, which opened about three years ago and has since become one of the most popular eateries in Kelham Island, are behind the venue.

Domo in Kelham Island.

The venue is being billed as a ‘Sardinian Sky Lounge’ and will allow visitors to sit back and relax looking over the Sheffield skyline from the top of the Krynkl development – a cluster of shipping containers which also includes the award-winning and Michelin-recommended restaurant Joro.

Visitors will also get to experience self-service fine wines from an Enomatic fine wine dispenser – a wine vending machine – and believed to be one of the only ones operating in Sheffield.

The final touches are just being made to the bar fit-out, which is set to include a retractable roof, plenty of greenery and built in barbecue where they plan serve up BBQ seafood on Sundays. There are also plans to have live music.

Krynkl in Sheffield's Kelham Island.

A post on the venue’s Instagram page said people won’t have to wait too long before they can sample the delights of the city’s newest rooftop bar.

The post read: “The end is in sight so grab your sunnies and prepare for a summer filled with rooftop cocktails, chilled vino, nibbles, bbq’s, tunes and getting a tan whilst your at it.

"Who said Sheffield isn’t exotic? Cancel your flights guys, we’ll be serving up holiday vibes all summer long.

"Over the next few weeks we’ll be giving you a sneak peek of the venue whilst we finish up the fit out and we’ll announce an opening date on social as soon as we can so keep your eyes peeled.”