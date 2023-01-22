Kelham Island: Best bars and restaurants to try after neighbourhood is named one of UK’s ‘coolest places’

A Sheffield neighbourhood has been named one of the UK’s 11 ‘coolest’ places in which to live by the Sunday Times.

Kelham Island was named alongside locations ranging from North Berwick in East Lothian, Scotland, to Londonderry, in Northern Ireland, in the list of the hippest postcodes to move to in 2023. It is the latest accolade for the area, which is blessed with numerous trendy cafes, restaurants and bars, great riverside views, a popular museum and much more.

The Sunday Times guide describes how the former ‘industrial heartland’ has been transformed into an ‘arty enclave’.

Here’s some of the best bars and restaurants we recommend you try if you’re heading there.

Neepsend Canteen and Social Club.

JÖRO

Based within the Krynkl shipping container complex, the venue has won numerous accolades and plaudits from critics since it was opened in December 2016 by chef Luke French and his wife Stacey.

The restaurant, which specialises in Scandinavian and Japanese fusion food, featured on BBC’s Great British Menu and was last year named among the best eateries in the country in the Good Food Guide.

It has also been recommended in the prestigious gastronomy bible Michelin.

Kelham Island is one of the city's most popular areas.

Cutlery Works

Voted the ‘Best Food Hall’ in the 2022 British Street Food Awards, this former industrial works is a hive of activity and a favourite for any good foodie. Popular vendors based within the complex include Little Dough pizza, Jimmy’s Burgers, Edo Sushi, China Red and Bullion Cafe and Desserts.

Fat Cat

The boozer has been serving the good people of Sheffield for more than 40 years. The venue prides itself on providing constantly changing, hyper local ales, a relaxed atmosphere, decent pies and beer gardens, plus what must be one of the city’s smallest bars.

Walking into Neepsend Social Club and Canteen at 92 Burton Road is much like stepping back in time.

The venue, which opened last year, features a bar, games area for a quick round of darts or table football, and a canteen style restaurant area.

The venue is split into three main areas – a lounge at the front, the middle is taken up by the canteen and restaurant which leads to a pub games area at the back.

Well worth a visit if you fancy indulging in a bit of nostalgia.

The Cider Hole

Sheffield’s first “micro-ciderhouse” opened in 2021. The venue features ciders from around the world is also Sheffield’s only urban micro cidery, producing up to 600 litres of cider on site.

American drinks journalist Mike Pomranz, who runs the venue, also offers a mix of craft beer, natural wine, and other unusual beverages in the 22-seat venue.