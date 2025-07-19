A restaurant which went viral online for its intentionally rude staff is making a return after going into liquidation.

Karen’s Diner offered customers a unique experience, with American-style food served up by staff taught to be intentionally rude.

Staring off in Australia, the concept proved hugely popular online, with the first UK branch opening on Suffolk Road in Sheffield city centre back in April 2022.

The first Karen's Diner in the UK opened on Suffolk Street, Sheffield city centre, in April 2022. The unique concept is returning with a number of pop-up locations across the country. | National World

Others popped up across the country, with the Sheffield site closing at the end of December 2023 and bosses announcing plans to move to a new, larger venue at The Light Cinema complex on The Moor.

This never came, and the novelty of this unique franchise didn’t protect it from wider financial woes, with the final UK restaurant in London announcing it would be closing its doors for good last month.

Though Karen didn’t stay down for long.

Viral Ventures have now announced that pop-up stores will be opening in Nottingham and Liverpool, with a permanent location in Hull nearing completion.

A return to Sheffield has not yet been announced, however The Star understands that discussions regarding this possibility are being held.

A spokesperson’s for Viral Ventures said: “With a cult-like following on social media - second only to that big burger chain - the Karen’s experience is being resurrected by the original creators of the wildly theatrical, unapologetically impolite concept.

“Following the collapse into administration of the company that operated the original restaurants last year, the team behind the mayhem decided it was time to bring rude service back to the table.”