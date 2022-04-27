Well, at Karen’s Diner the staff paint you a very vivid picture; it is definitely not for the faint hearted.

It is no secret that over the last few years, the ‘Karen’ meme has become popular amongst millennials and Gen Z. Often used to describe someone who asks for the manager and complains about everything and everyone, a Karen is seen as a nuisance. Now imagine a restaurant full of Karens prepared to take you on the rudest restaurant journey of your life.

Karen's Diner has opened to much fanfare in Sheffield.

The dining concept promises ‘rude staff, awful service and singing waiters’ and has been a hit with diners in Australia where the business has eateries in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Sheffield is it’s first venture into the UK market and another is due to open in Manchester.

Upon arrival I was greeted by the ill-mannered staff, who asked me to shut the “bl**dy door” and proceeded to say that I would have been better off going to Subway instead.

Every customer is then given a drawing to colour in, and the very worst ones will get put on the wall. Sadly, mine must have been too shocking, as one of the waiters decided to rip up my masterpiece and call it “s***”.

Whilst we waited for our food, the severs also chose random guests to spin a wheel, which had a bunch of challenges and games on. Some of which include having to do a dance in front of the whole restaurant, a fashion catwalk show whilst the servers rate your outfits (and not very highly), and charades. Introverts, beware.

We received a generous portion of food, with of plenty of salt and pepper from the waitress. Our conversation was rudely interrupted as our food was slammed down on the tabletop.

My guest and I ordered ‘Karen’s American Cousin’, a burger with a wagyu beef patty served with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelised onion and herb mayo. Each burger is served with either fries or a salad, and can cost anywhere between £9 to £15.

My guest was brave and asked for the burger without the mayo, but I wouldn’t dare.

A torn up drawing at Karen's Diner.

The menu is full of American diner food such as burgers, loaded fries and chicken wings. They also offer nine cocktails, each named after a different type of Karen such as ‘The 90’s Karen’ for a rum and Coke ice-cream float and ‘The City Karen’ for a classic cosmopolitan. Each of these cocktails range from £9 to £10.

Their website also states that if you name is Karen then you can show your ID for a free drink, but do not expect them to be thrilled about it.

I won’t be rushing to apply for a job there anytime soon, because when I asked one waitress if she enjoyed her job, she said: “Why would you even ask me such a stupid f****** question? I don’t like my job because I’m a f****** waitress. Do you think I get paid enough to give a f***? NO, is the answer! Bloody hell, if you ask a stupid question, you’ll get a stupid f****** answer.”

Children are allowed at Karen’s Diner; however, under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Their website states: ‘Warning - rude language is used across our venues. We are not Disneyland. We recommend minors to not attend past 6pm on weekdays and 5pm on weekends.’

A member of staff at Karen's Diner.

Overall, my guest and I found the ‘Karen’ dining experience very intriguing, and would recommend it to anyone who is interested in having a laugh with friends and family. Everyone should at least experience this place at least once; just make sure you’re in a good mood first.