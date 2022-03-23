Karen Wright: Simple to make scones perfect for Mother’s Day afternoon tea

Karen Wright writes: Way back in the Middle Ages, on Mothering Sunday, Christians historically visited their ‘mother’ church, which was the church in which they were baptised.

Of course, this could mean a substantial journey for anyone that had moved away from their village or town.

Years later, when the big country and town houses were filled with servants, Mothering Sunday became a holiday when the servants were allowed to go home and visit their churches and mothers.

Karen and her mum enjoy cocktails on holiday.

I think a great thing to do for Mother’s Day is to treat mum to an afternoon tea, either out somewhere or at home.

It is easy enough to put together some treats –a plate of sandwiches, a scone and a slice of cake – and, hey presto, you have an afternoon tea!

If you don’t have time to make something at home, there are some amazing things to be had in the shops.

It’s worth making the extra effort, though.

Karen enjoying an afternoon tea treat

Scones are very easy to prepare. Here is a recipe I use all the time:

Mix together in a bowl 200g self-raising flour, half tsp of salt and one tsp baking powder.

Add 25g sugar and 50g sultanas and stir around.

Using fingers, rub in 50g of butter.

Afternoon tea

Beat an egg and add enough milk to make 125ml and mix in.

Use your hands to form a dough and gently roll out to a thickness of about two centimetres.

Brush the tops with egg and bake in a 220c oven for about ten minutes.

Scones are great with butter or jam and cream to make it super special.

I am very fortunate that my mum is hale and hearty.

She is full of enthusiasm for life.

Mum is also very independent and, for that, I am thankful.

We spend a fair amount of time together. Last month we even went on holiday together to Tenerife.

We had a whale of a time ... in fact, we went on a boat trip to watch whales!

However, my favourite thing was when we both had ‘Sex on the Beach’ while sitting by the pool.

Hilarious and also delicious.

It’s a cocktail!