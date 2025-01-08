Karen Wright: A new year and fridge full of healthy foods

On a mission to get fit

I always feel energised the first few weeks of the New Year and this year is no different. I don't make resolutions as such, but I do set myself a few intentions.

This year my intentions are all lifestyle related. Last summer I embarked upon a mission to reverse a pre-diabetes diagnosis, to lose weight and increase my fitness levels. I managed to reverse the diagnosis and up to press I have shed two stones and feel much fitter in the process.

For Christmas I received some gym gear from my daughters and it is amazing how motivated I feel when I am wearing it, no more baggy tops and shorts for me when I am doing my workouts, I feel like the cat's whiskers.

One thing that I have noticed on this journey to increase my fitness levels is that it is not only the physical body that benefits. I feel increased happiness too as I reap the benefits of swimming and gym classes several times a week.

Another positive is that I have started to make a new set of friends, I call them my gym buddies and I look forward to seeing them twice a week at the circuit training class.

After some excesses over the festive period, it is great to get my fridge restocked full of healthy foods that I like to use these days. Lots of berries, seeds and nuts to top Greek yogurt, vegetables to make soups in my new soup maker gadget and chicken, fish, lentils and pulses for my main meal.

Typically, my breakfast is yogurt and berries or avocado with poached eggs on sourdough toast. My lunch is often a steaming hot bowl of soup with fruit for after’s and in the evening, I take inspiration from my many cookbooks and choose something that I can tweak to make the recipe fit my regime.

I mentioned earlier that I use a soup maker. This was a recent purchase and I was astonished how amazing it is.

The consistency is exactly how I like it and it is really piping hot. The best part is that it only takes 20 minutes to cook and blend the soup while I can get on with something else.

The recipes are endless but I generally use whatever I handy, next week I will share a soup recipe with you and you can try it for yourself.