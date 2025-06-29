Kapital Sheffield: Eight sunny photos from opening day of city's new European-style beer hall
After months of work and two years of planning, Kapital opened on Wellington Street on Friday (June 27) ready to customers to pull up a bench and enjoy a draught.
This latest venture from the team behind the award-wining Two Thirds Beer Co. on Abbeydale Road has been two years in the making, with the group desperate to share their love of European beer halls with the people of South Yorkshire.
Here are eight photos from opening day on Saturday at this latest offering from the Heart of the City development.
