Jurssica, which is home to two animatronic dinosaurs and a host of other prehistoric creatures, opened at the former Fighting Cocks pub on Monteney Crescent in Ecclesfield in July 2021. Owner Chantelle Synyer says the venture has done better than she ever expected and she is now looking for somewhere twice the size.

Jurassica, whose robotic dinosaurs are called Tricksy the T-Rex and Blue the Velociraptor, runs children’s parties and themed dining experiences in the restaurant for up to 30 guests at a time. It also operates as a traditional watering hole, with a pool table and darts board in the pub area, though Ms Synyer said the dinosaur side of the business is much more profitable.

“It felt a bit risky putting it in this pub at first because it had a bit of a bad reputation before we opened here, but I just told people there would be no riff-raff coming in and it’s been fine,” she said. “The children’s parties and dinosaur dining have become so popular that I’ve got to the point where I’m having to turn bookings away, so I’m looking for somewhere twice the size, ideally as close as possible to where I am now.”

Jurassica owner Chantelle Synyer with the two animatronic dinosaurs Tricksy the T-Rex and Bluey the Velociraptor at the dinosaur-themed pub in Ecclesfield, Sheffield

Ms Synyer said she was unable to get a mortgage on the pub so she could expand there. She also revealed she had found the ‘perfect’ new venue in Kelham Island, only for that to fall through as she couldn’t get a music licence due to people living in the flats above. As she continues her search for a new space, ideally measuring 1,000-2,000sqft, she said Jurassica would remain open at its existing home, where the Christmas events which are lined up include Grinch, Mrs Claus and Cheeky Elf parties.

She said she had told regulars at the pub that she was looking to move on and she would be ‘gutted’ to leave the ‘lovely locals’ who have supported the pub, but she had to focus on growing the core business. As well as more space for the themed dining and dinosaur parties, she wants to increase the educational side of the business, with more school visits.

Ms Synyer’s goal is to franchise Jurassica and she said she is even considering going on the BBC show Dragon's Den to seek investment. "The big dream is to one day have a few acres of land and to build the UK’s biggest dinosaur attraction there,” she said.

As well as the large animatronic dinosaurs, Jurassica has two baby dinosaurs, called Pinky the Triceratops and Rocky the T-Rex. The menu features a range of chicken wings, including Henderson’s Relish-flavoured wings, along with ‘Stacker Burgers# and fully-loaded pulled-pork fries.

Youngsters enjoying a dinosaur-themed party at Jurassica in Ecclesfield, Sheffield