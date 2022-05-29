Walker injures head after terrifying 'fall into ravine' at Ladybower near Sheffield

Edale Mountain Rescue Team and an ambulance crew was called out to the scene on Saturday, May 28, at just before 2pm.

They said the injured walker ‘had taken a tumbling fall into a ravine in Parkin Clough, sustaining head and arm injuries.’

The rescue team at the scene.

Detailing the incident on Facebook, the team added: “As the first team members arrived on scene, along with East Midlands Ambulance crew, the walker was given pain relief and treated for their injuries.

“As further team members arrived, the walker was placed on a mountain rescue stretcher, moved hand over hand out of the ravine, and conveyed back to the ambulance for onward travel to the Northern General Hospital for further assessment and treatment

“Several team members then returned to base to replenish the equipment used.”